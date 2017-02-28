WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A man is dead after a trench collapse at a construction site in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday morning, DC Fire said.

The collapse happened on a construction site in the 4600 block of Dexter St. in Northwest, D.C., officials said.

DC Fire have confirmed that this has now changed from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. Due to the unstableness of the trench, DC Fire says this will be an extended operation.

Crews are trying to prevent any further collapses from happening.

We continue to conduct shoring operations on Dexter St to stabilize the trench to ensure safety of victim & rescuers. pic.twitter.com/l4AGFgnERT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 28, 2017

