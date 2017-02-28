WUSA
Close

1 dead after construction accident in NW, DC

A recovery operation is underway at the construction site in Northwest, D.C.

WUSA 1:20 PM. EST February 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A man is dead after a trench collapse at a construction site in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday morning, DC Fire said. 

The collapse happened on a construction site in the 4600 block of Dexter St. in Northwest, D.C., officials said.

DC Fire have confirmed that this has now changed from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. Due to the unstableness of the trench, DC Fire says this will be an extended operation. 

Crews are trying to prevent any further collapses from happening. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories