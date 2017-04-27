(Photo: FDA)

A recall alert has been issued for frozen hash browns from Wegman's according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

McCain Foods USA Inc. is expanding the voluntary recall of retail, frozen hash brown products that may have golf ball materials, specifically hard plastic or rubber pieces. According to the FDA these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth. No injuries have been reported associated with the consumption of this product.

The original recall included Roundy's and Harris Teeter brand hash browns. The recall has now been expanded to include Wegman's brand 28-ounce bag of frozen O'Brien hash browns (UPC 07789036523). The product was manufactured on October 21, 2016.

The production code date that can be found on the bag is B161021. The Wegman’s product was distributed in the states of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Distribution occurred after the date of October 21, 2016.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with concerns or questions about the voluntary recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at 630- 857-4533 or 630-857-4423 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST).

