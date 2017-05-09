Close QUIZ: What's 'Made in America' inside Trump Hotel DC? Elizabeth Jia, WUSA 8:49 AM. EDT May 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS New details in Trader Joe's anti-Muslim rant Settlement in waterslide death Land dispute leads to tub & shrub wall between businesses Fake service dogs are becoming a problem Is it safe to swim in the Potomac River? Montgomery County accused of not cooperating with orders to turn suspects over Police confirm the death of Rollins from suicide Woman makes anti-Muslim comments to Muslim shopper Monday night weather forecast Montgomery Co. tweaks dentition policy after arrest More Stories 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Alexandria May. 9, 2017, 6:08 a.m. Sunny and Cool Afternoon Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m. Does Trump Hotel in DC 'buy American'? May. 9, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs