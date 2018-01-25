Quadruple shooting reported in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Four adults were shot in NE DC on Thursday night, police say.

The shooting occurred just past 9 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenilworth Ave NE. One man was unconscious when police arrived.

Police aren’t looking for a suspect at this time.

Shooting at 2117 hours in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Ave NE. No lookout at this time. pic.twitter.com/kGnbFkmQTZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 26, 2018

This NE shooting comes on the heels of an earlier, unrelated shooting in NE DC, which left a 16-year-old girl critically injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

