WUSA
Close

Quadruple shooting reported in NE DC

WUSA 9:43 PM. EST January 25, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Four adults were shot in NE DC on Thursday night, police say.  

The shooting occurred just past 9 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenilworth Ave NE. One man was unconscious when police arrived.

Police aren’t looking for a suspect at this time.

This NE shooting comes on the heels of an earlier, unrelated shooting in NE DC, which left a 16-year-old girl critically injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories