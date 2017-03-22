Program looks for the hidden entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - A new program in Ward 4 is looking to take on crime in a new way. In addition to the "stick" of law enforcement, a group called "Community Carrot," is offering just that, by creating an entrepreneur training program.

"Our young people are going to start businesses," said David Sheon, an ANC Commissioner and the creator of the initiative.

The program, which officially kicks off on Saturday, will train 20 young people over seven months in entrepreneurial skills. At the end of the program, the young adults will have a business license from D.C., and a plan to start their business. All of the participants must be at-risk young adults, who have faced some sort of barrier in their lives, whether it be financial or otherwise.

"What we're going to do," said Sheon. "Is show that we can take 20 young men and women, and teach them how to run a business. Run it successfully."

The participants must be in between 18 and 24 years old, and they can not be enrolled in school. The students will be paid $8.25 per hour, and are expected to train for 20 hours in a week.

The program was initially created due to a series of violent crimes last spring, that had the community on edge.

"We had two shootings over here," said Pastor Gerald Elston, from the Brightwood Park United Methodist Church. "And a stabbing right by the church."

To this day, you can still see a bullet hole on the front sign of Elston's church. He said it was frustrating seeing such violence in his community.

"I was very saddened," he said. "Because it doesn't really make good sense to kill people."

In the aftermath of this violence, Elston called a community meeting to talk solutions. That's where the idea for this entrepreneurship program was created.

"We will be investing in people," Elston said. "And helping people to fulfill their dreams and their passions."

Twenty-year-old Emani Wilson is one of the people enrolled in the program. Although she attempted college for a brief period of time, she eventually had to drop out due to financial concerns. She said she has dreams for a better life.

"I want to change my life," she said. "I want to get to a point where I am the support behind my family. I'm the confidence they have that we won't be low income. We won't worrying about tomorrow."

If successful, Sheon hopes to bring this program to the rest of the district, expanding to wards five, seven, and eight.

