Delays on Red Line after report of possible smoke

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The Red Line is single-tracking between Farragut North & Judiciary Square following a report of possible smoke in the tunnel between Metro Center and Farragut North stations.

Service on the Red Line was restored just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The smoke is being described as a light haze. So far the source has not been found. No injuries have been reported.

Buses are in place, according to Metro.

Shuttle bus locations: Gallery Place - 7th St & H St NW, Dupont Circle - 20th St & P St NW.

Shuttle bus boarding locations: Farragut North - Connecticut Ave & L St NW (n/b), Metro Center - 11th St & F St NW

Customers can exit any rail station within 15 minutes at no charge, according to Metro.

Crowds building after Metro red line service suspended between China Town and Farragut North. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ciRnxVDMwN — Carlton Houston (@Carlton_Houston) April 27, 2017

