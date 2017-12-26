WUSA
Police: Teen shot in double shooting in NW

Murugi Thande, WUSA 9:12 PM. EST December 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest. Authorities said one of the victims was a teenager.

The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Warder Street, NW on Tuesday.

This story is developing. There is no further information at this time.

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


