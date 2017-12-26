WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest. Authorities said one of the victims was a teenager.

The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Warder Street, NW on Tuesday.

Confirmed Double Shooting at 2018 hrs in the 3500 block of Warder Street, NW. No Lookout at this time. pic.twitter.com/XVmZtImuoH — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2017

This story is developing. There is no further information at this time.

