Police: Suspect in custody after dragging officer with car

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspect is now in custody after dragging an officer a couple of feet with his car during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, Metropolitan police said.

The traffic stop happened on a Nissan Altima around 2:15 a.m. in the area of 12th and New York Ave in Northwest, D.C.

Police said the suspect put the car in drive and ended up dragging the detective about five feet.

Officers in the District spotted the car and chased him. They were able to stop the car at 36th and Benning in Northeast, D.C.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to police the suspect is now in custody. He is being charged with assaulting an officer. Other charges are pending.

