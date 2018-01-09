Police searching for suspect after shooting near GW University Hospital

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was shot near George Washington University Hospital Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened around 7:47 p.m. in the 900 block of 23rd Street NW.

Police said after the victim was wounded, he walked to the hospital conscious.

George Washington University was on lockdown after the shooting and later returned to normal operations.

"GW Hospital took immediate measures to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and employees. The hospital was briefly placed on lockdown and has now returned to normal operations," said the University Hospital's official statement.

The shooter is still on the loose. Police said they are looking for a black male standing about 5’8” and around 29 or 30 years old, wearing a black sweater with a vest and blue jeans.

He was last seen running towards Washington Circle.

