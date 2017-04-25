Police search for suspect who shot man from behind in NE DC

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot from behind in Northeast DC, and the encounter was caught on camera.

The video showed a man run behind the victim, fire a gunshot, and run away.

“You know people take it to the extreme,” Rita Whitley said.

The victim was left lying on the ground after he was shot from behind.

Police said this was a shooting with an intent to kill.

“Tragic. This could have been anybody,” Whitley said.

(WARNING: Video below contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers)

Blood stains marked the spot where Dwane Greenwood was gunned down two weeks ago.

The father of two was standing steps away from his front near 9th and H streets in Northeast DC.

Many people were upset about the situation because the victim never had a chance to fight back. That is because the suspect walked up behind Greenwood, pulled the trigger and ran away.

“It's like who is this? You know? Is this random? And it's like why?” Whitley asked.

Questions police were working to get to the bottom of on Tuesday as the bold gunman remained on the streets.

“After this, I just hope that this guy has enough courage to go and turn himself in,” Whitley said.

Greenwood was originally transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. Friends said he is doing better.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a shooting committed in the District of Columbia.

