Police search for suspect in DC burglary, sexual abuse offense

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a suspect connected to a sexual abuse and burglary offense in the District.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a suspect entered the victim’s home in the 2300 block of California Street in Northwest and sexually assaulted her, police said.

It is unknown at this time how the suspect entered the victim’s home.

The suspect is described as a male. No further description is available at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for an assault committed in the District of Columbia.

