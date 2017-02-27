Police search for suspect in connection with fatal NW, DC shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in northwest D.C. late Monday night.

MPD officials said their officers responded to Hanover Pl. at North Capitol St. after receiving a report of the sound of gunshots in the area around 11:06 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene they found a man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

MPD's Violent Crimes Branch is on the scene investigating the incident and are likely to remain there until daylight.

The identity of the victim has not been release pending notification of next of kin.

Right now the 1300 and 1400 blocks of North Capitol St., NW, are closed and will likely remain blocked through the morning rush hour while police conduct the investigation.

(© 2017 WUSA)