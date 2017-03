Police search for man connected to assault on Metro train

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to an assault on a Metro train near Metro Center on Friday.

SEEKING TO ID: Person of interest re assault aboard Blue Line train Fri 8:45am near Metro Center. Recognize him? Call 301-955-5000 #wmata pic.twitter.com/XnqCfD3FO1 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) March 12, 2017

According to officials, the assault happened on a Blue line train around 8:45 a.m.

If recognize him, please call 301-955-5000.

© 2017 WUSA-TV