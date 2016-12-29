Police search for car in fatal hit-and-run

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding the car and driver associated with a fatal hit and-run that happened Tuesday morning.

A dark colored SUV was traveling northbound in the 3500 block of 14th Street in Northwest, heading toward Parkwood Place. As the car approached the intersection, where 54-year-old Jacqueline Cole was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. She was hit and the SUV fled the scene.

MORE: D.C. woman who was deaf killed in hit-and-run

Cole was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.