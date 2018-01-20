Police release video of attempted robbery, arson in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspect has been caught on camera attempting to rob a store, then setting the counter on fire before fleeing, police say.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, on the 1800 block of Rhode Island Ave, NE. The suspect entered the store at around 6:45 a.m., and demanded money. After the employee refused, the suspect poured liquid on the counter and lit it on fire. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was caught in a video that police have posted to YouTube. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

