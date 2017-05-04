WUSA
Police release photo of man sought in graffiti of monuments

WUSA 7:28 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - Authorities in Washington have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with graffiti on the National Mall that mentioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
           
U.S. Park Police said in a tweet Tuesday that they're searching for a man suspected of vandalizing the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial and D.C. War Memorial during Presidents Day weekend.
           
National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says the messages written in black permanent marker referenced Kennedy's assassination, the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and certain cancers.

