Police: Man punched, robbed by 3 people in NW, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man walking in Northwest, D.C. early Friday morning was punched and robbed by three people, Metropolitan police said.

The robbery happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Northwest, authorities stated.

Police said the man was jumped from behind. The victim described the suspects as African-American males between the ages of 18 and 25.

Authorities added that the suspects knocked the man to the ground and punched him several times in the face. The suspects then stole the victim's cellphone and wallet and fled from the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his facial injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about this offense to contact the MPD's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.



