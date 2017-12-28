Police: Man seriously injured in shooting on the Maryland-DC line

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD. (WUSA9) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting that just across the D.C. line at I-295 Thursday night, police said.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. about a man on the side of the road. When police arrived, they found a man with trauma to his body from a gunshot.

RELATED: Man suspected in murder moments before shooting at officers, crashing on I-95, police say

Authorities transported the man to a trauma center for treatment. He is in critical condtion.

Prince George's County police and D.C. police are both on the scene because of the shooting's proximity to the Maryland-D.C. line. Both departments are working to determine which jurisdiction the victim received his injuries.

This story is developing. There is no further information at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV