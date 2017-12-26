Police look for suspect after man stabbed at Union Station

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person was stabbed at Union Station Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police confirmed, but there are very few details being released at this time.
Officers got the call at about 1:45 p.m. for a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.
MPD tweeted a lookout for a 20-year-old man wearing a white hat, jacket and blue pants.
1D Stabbing at the unit block of Mass Ave NE. Lookout for B/M, 20 years old, wearing white hat, jacket and blue pants— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 26, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
