Police look for suspect after man stabbed at Union Station

WUSA 2:40 PM. EST December 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person was stabbed at Union Station Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police confirmed, but there are very few details being released at this time.

Officers got the call at about 1:45 p.m. for a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

MPD tweeted a lookout for a 20-year-old man wearing a white hat, jacket and blue pants.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

