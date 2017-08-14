Police-involved shooting reported in SE DC

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A police-involved shooting was reported on Monday in Southeast, D.C. after police were called for a drug complaint.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Naylor Road SE. Upon arrival, police say a subject took off running and police started chasing the subject.

At one point, the subject produced a handgun and one of the chasing officers fired at the subject. Police say the subject was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

