Police investigating sexual assault in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for the man they said sexually assaulted a woman in southeast D.C. Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m., police said a woman was walking in the 1700 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast when she was approached by a man. The suspect then assaulted the victim and ordered her to get into his car. Once inside the vehicle, police said the man sexually assaulted the woman.

She was able to escape from the car and flee, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a white four door vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a 35-38-year-old black male with a thick build. He is 5’6”- 5’9” in height with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and gold chains around his neck.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.



