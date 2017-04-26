Pets in danger from opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Our pets are all about unconditional love. But the drug epidemic is putting them in danger. People are purposefully injuring their animals for their next drug fix.

Heather Pereira of Kentucky was arrested for repeatedly slicing her dog with a razor in 2014. Pereira would take the injured pet to a veterinarian who'd prescribe the painkiller medication, Tramadol.

Tramadol has opioid-like effects, so Pereira would use it to feed her addiction.

Police say Pereira went to several animal hospitals with varying stories on how her dog got injured. This is called "Vet Shopping."

"I swear on my family's life, I did not do that," said Pereira about injuring her dog.

After repeatedly denying putting a razor to her pet, she finally confessed: "I done it."

Matthew understands Pereira's desperation.

"When you're in active addiction, you'll do whatever it takes to get that next high," said the recovered addict. The resident of Calvert County, Md. has been clean from heroin for 8 months.

Matthew never harmed a pet when he was using. But he did steal the family cat's syringes.

"My cat had diabetes. We had to give her insulin through cat syringes. You know, the addict in my mind said, 'Use it for what you need it for, too.'"

Abuse of pet medication and pet supplies is an emerging problem. There is no conclusive data so far. However, veterinarians are trying to be pro-active.

"I know that almost all my veterinary colleagues are very aware of this problem," said Dr. Kristy Bennett, DVM, of Montgomery Village Animal Hospital.

Dr. Bennett has seen a few "Vet Shoppers" in her practice. But she has spotted them right away and their far-fetched lies.

"Typically, you start to get excuses of why they need frequent refills. They are running out of drugs before they are supposed to. There's always some sort of story of they've lost the prescription."

Dr. Bennett and her colleagues discuss the potential for a big problem: the illegal selling of the drugs.



"The biggest thing I worry about is if they are more nefarious and are trying to distribute the drugs. I've had other veterinarians tell me of cases where people are getting Tramadol and then selling to other individuals. Even one that was selling them near the school."

Dr. Jason Bollenbeck, DVM, says the current law does give veterinarians control over dispensing the medication.

"We are not required by law to fill a prescription for a pet just because an owner wants it."

Dr. Bollenbeck is the President-Elect of the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association and practices medicine in Leesburg, Va. He does worry there is no system in place to electronically track "Vet Shopping" and allow veterinarians to see if the dog has been visiting other vet clinics.

"Currently there is no tracking method between practices," he said.

Dr. Bollenbeck advocates for veterinarians to be at the table, when state legislators discuss fighting the opioid crisis.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, Pereira was convicted of animal torture and fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance. Police tell her they'd like to get her help for opioid addiction.

Pereira was sentenced to four years in prison. After serving two years, she has been released.

Alice the dog has fully recovered from her injuries. The golden retriever now lives on a 10-acre farm with a new family.

