Persons of interest wanted in armed robbery of person in wheelchair

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help identifying to persons on interest in the armed robbery of a person in a wheelchair in the District.

The incident took place in the unit block of Franklin Street in Northeast on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

The individuals were captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent offense, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

