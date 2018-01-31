Person struck by a train at Benning Road Metro Station

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person was struck by a train at the Benning Road Metro Station, according to DC police.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the victim, an adult male, was stuck under the train. He was safely extricated and transported to the hospital with "relatively minor injuries."

Police worked alongside WMATA and Transit Police.

Update Benning Rd Metro person under train. #DCsBravest have safely extricated an adult male who is being transported with relatively minor injuries. Worked in unified command with @MetroTransitPD and @wmata. pic.twitter.com/IeXztAJXpo — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 1, 2018

