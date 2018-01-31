WUSA
Close

Person struck by a train at Benning Road Metro Station

WUSA 10:11 PM. EST January 31, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person was struck by a train at the Benning Road Metro Station, according to DC police. 

According to DC Fire and EMS, the victim, an adult male, was stuck under the train. He was safely extricated and transported to the hospital with "relatively minor injuries."

Police worked alongside WMATA and Transit Police. 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories