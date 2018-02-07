WUSA
Man killed after being hit, trapped under bus in NW DC

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 6:22 PM. EST February 07, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An adult man was killed when they were hit and then trapped under a bus near 14th Street and Madison Drive, according to DC police. DC Fire and EMS, as well as the major crash team, is currently on the scene.

14th Street between Constitution and Madison Drive, NW, is now shut down in both directions.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

