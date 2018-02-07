WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An adult man was killed when they were hit and then trapped under a bus near 14th Street and Madison Drive, according to DC police. DC Fire and EMS, as well as the major crash team, is currently on the scene.

14th Street between Constitution and Madison Drive, NW, is now shut down in both directions.

Update person trapped under bus on 14th St NW South of Constitution Ave. Sadly, victim, adult male, is deceased. #DCsBravest will remain on scene to assist with recovery after law enforcement conducts investigation. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA-TV