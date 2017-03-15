Person, dog stuck on icy incline in NW, DC

(Photo: DC Fire)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Crews are trying to rescue a person and a dog that are stuck on a steep icy incline in Northwest, D.C., officials said.

The rescue is happening in the 4200 block Balgden Ave. in Northwest, D.C., DC Fire said.

Crews are setting up a rope system to lower rescuers to individual. Nobody appears to be injured.

1 rescuer has been lowered to victim and will secure him and his dog for removal. pic.twitter.com/f3vovo01Fy — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2017

