Person, dog stuck on icy incline in NW, DC

WUSA 1:18 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Crews are trying to rescue a person and a dog that are stuck on a steep icy incline in Northwest, D.C., officials said. 

The rescue is happening in the 4200 block Balgden Ave. in Northwest, D.C., DC Fire said. 

Crews are setting up a rope system to lower rescuers to individual. Nobody appears to be injured. 

