Person calls, claims to have seen 'Facebook Live Killer' at DC hotel

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person reported a possible sighting of the "Facebook Live Killer" overnight in D.C., according to Metropolitan police. Authorities determined this to be a false call.

RELATED: Steve Stephens placed on FBI's 10 'most wanted' list amid $50,000 reward

The sighting was reported in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Ave. around 12:41 a.m.

Somebody was turned away at the hotel because they wanted to pay cash for a room, according to the Embassy Row attendant at the front desk.

The attendant says the report was a false alarm and the man was not the suspect in question. The attendant did not check the man's ID however, according to WUSA9's Mikea Turner.

© 2017 WUSA-TV