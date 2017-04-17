WUSA
Person calls, claims to have seen 'Facebook Live Killer' at DC hotel

WUSA 6:14 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person reported a possible sighting of the "Facebook Live Killer" overnight in D.C., according to Metropolitan police.  Authorities determined this to be a false call. 

The sighting was reported in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Ave. around 12:41 a.m. 

Somebody was turned away at the hotel because they wanted to pay cash for a room, according to the Embassy Row attendant at the front desk. 

The attendant says the report was a false alarm and the man was not the suspect in question. The attendant did not check the man's ID however, according to WUSA9's Mikea Turner. 

 

 

