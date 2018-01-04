Pedestrians encounter car on popular DC bike trail

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some people who use a popular trail for walking and biking say they have ended up face-to-face with cars on their path.

Northwest, D.C. resident Nancy Bekavac said she encountered a car on Klingle Valley Trail last week. She said the trail, which runs east-west underneath Connecticut Avenue near the National Zoo, is where she usually walks her dog.

Bekavac said a silver Toyota sped down the path from the trail's Porter Street entrance. Immediately following the incident, she told WUSA9 she called 911 in an attempt to catch the person who was responsible.

"I started yelling and waving my hands afraid it (the car) would keep going," Bekavac said. "And, it kept going."

If you approach the trail from the Porter Street entrance, you will quickly notice there is no barrier to block the car from driving straight onto the path.

Bekavac said she believes that needs to change.

"The White House doesn't just use signs," she said. "Capitol Hill doesn't just use signs. If you want to be safe, you use a barrier."

WUSA9 reached out to the DC Department of Transportation about the issue. An official said changes will soon be implemented on the trail.

"We are aware of the issue and currently working to address the problem along with some other trail improvements," said DDOT Spokesperson Terry Owens in a statement. "Plans are underway for new signage, bollards to block the entrance, and we are working with companies like WAZE to make sure they aren't directing vehicles to the trail."

