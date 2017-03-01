Peak cherry blossom season dates announced

The 95th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is in full bloom and runs until April 15th along East and West Potomac Parks 03 April, 2007 in Washington, DC. The festival commemorates Japan's gift of 3,020 trees to the US in 1912 as a symbol of the two countries friendship. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - - The predicted peak blooming period for this year's cherry blossom season in Washington has been announced. The blossoms are predicted to be at their peak bloom March 14 - 17, 2017.

The window was announced Wednesday at a news conference at the Newseum.

Last year's peak bloom happened March 25. According to the National Park Service website, however, from 2013 to 2015, peak bloom was around April 10.

Peak bloom means at least 70 percent of the trees around Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.

This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival , which is timed to coincide with the blooming, will be held from March 20 to April 16.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.