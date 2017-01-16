Panda cub Bei Bei well enough to go outside

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Bei Bei is back outside!

On Monday, the giant panda cub was cleared by veterinarians and nutritionists to roam, play, and climb in the enclosure’s outdoor pen.

He had been kept inside, and even out of view, after undergoing emergency life-saving surgery the day after Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Bei Bei makes first public appearance following life-saving surgery

Panda keepers had noticed Bei Bei wasn’t moving and was vomiting. It turned out he had a large blockage of bamboo in his intenstines.

The zoo reported Monday that Bei Bei is eating larger amounts of bamboo and is doing well.

(© 2017 WUSA)