One person injured after collision with D.C. Police car

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a D.C. Police cruiser and Honda collided on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin and Nebraska Avenues.

Following the crash, Wisconsin Avenue remained closed but is expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m.

The police officer had superficial injuries, police said.

