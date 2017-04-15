WUSA
Close

One person injured after collision with D.C. Police car

WUSA 8:05 PM. EDT April 15, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a D.C. Police cruiser and Honda collided on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin and Nebraska Avenues.

Following the crash, Wisconsin Avenue remained closed but is expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m.

The police officer had superficial injuries, police said.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories