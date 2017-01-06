One group never lets weather get in their way

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Friday morning, the air was frigid, and the pavement was still covered in salt, from the day before, as the city prepared for the first snow dusting of the year. Despite all of this, one group of dedicated exercisers arrived as they always do at 6:30 sharp.

"Good morning," shouted Maria Randazzo, to a group of about 45 other exercisers.

"Good morning," they shouted back.

The group is one of more than 30 "tribes" spread across the country, which are a part of the November Project program. No matter what, the group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, regardless of the weather.

"If there was snow," said Jake Lloyd. "If there was ice, if there was a monsoon - it doesn't matter. It's happening."

The November Project all began in Boston, when two rowers wanted a free work out. The duo organized an event, and then posted about it on social media. Soon enough, the demand exploded, and the group grew to hundreds of people. Groups have now formed in more than 30 cities, including Hong Kong, London, Amsterdam, and Vancouver.

Chris Gray was doing the workout on Friday morning, and said it is the community that keeps him coming back.

"There are too many times," he said. "That you meet somebody and give them a handshake. You ask what they do. That's the end of the conversation. And we want to break down those barriers."

The group meets every Monday at Meridian Park in Northwest. On Wednesdays they typically meet at the Lincoln Memorial, although the group is going elsewhere due to Inauguration security restrictions. On Fridays, the group goes to a new location every week.