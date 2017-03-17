Officials give update on cherry blossom trees after cold snap

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The recent cold snap has put the future of D.C.’s beloved cherry blossom trees in question.
Officials from the National Mall and National Cherry Blossom Festival plan to give an update Friday afternoon.
They said horticulturalists have a better idea of the impact the below freezing temps have had on the buds.
RELATED: Widespread damage reported to some cherry blossoms
Cherry blossoms start to sustain damage when temperatures hit 27 degrees; at 24 degrees, up to 90 percent of exposed blossoms can be affected. Temperatures hit the critical 27-degree mark just before midnight Tuesday night, and remained below that level as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. There was a five-hour stretch at or below 24 degrees.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs