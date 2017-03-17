Officials give update on cherry blossom trees after cold snap

The 95th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is in full bloom and runs until April 15th along East and West Potomac Parks 03 April, 2007 in Washington, DC. The festival commemorates Japan's gift of 3,020 trees to the US in 1912 as a symbol of the two countries friendship. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The recent cold snap has put the future of D.C.’s beloved cherry blossom trees in question.

Officials from the National Mall and National Cherry Blossom Festival plan to give an update Friday afternoon.

They said horticulturalists have a better idea of the impact the below freezing temps have had on the buds.

Cherry blossoms start to sustain damage when temperatures hit 27 degrees; at 24 degrees, up to 90 percent of exposed blossoms can be affected. Temperatures hit the critical 27-degree mark just before midnight Tuesday night, and remained below that level as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. There was a five-hour stretch at or below 24 degrees.

