Obamas begin moving into Kalorama home

Photo: Bruce Leshan/@BruceLeshan (Photo: Olmos, Dori)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s moving day for the Obamas. At least step one in the process.

On Monday, a moving van was spotted outside the first family’s new home in the upscale D.C. neighborhood Kalorama.

The 8,200 square foot mansion is off Massachusetts Avenue by Embassy Row and Rock Creek. Zillow states the home has nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. It sold in 2014 for $5,295,000.

RELATED: Obamas out. Trumps in: Flipping the White House is a 5-hour sprint

The Obamas are staying in Washington so their youngest daughter Sasha can finish her final two years of high school in Washington.

Ivanka Trump and her family also picked out a home in Kalorama. They'll be living a couple blocks away from the Obamas.

PREVIOUS: The Obamas will move to Kalorama

(© 2017 WUSA)