No pants, no problem: No Pants Metro Ride DC happening Sunday despite cold

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you find yourself standing next to pants-less Metro rider on Sunday, don’t look twice: it’s the 10th annual No Pants Metro Ride.

On Sunday, January 7, members of Capitol Improv and anyone else willing to brave the ride without bottoms, will be riding the metro in just their underwear. The stunt begins at 3 p.m. and calls for the pants-less riders to simply go about their ride as if there’s nothing out of the ordinary.

According to the event’s Facebook page, participants will be meeting at Hancock Park (near the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station) at 3 p.m. and will begin riding the metro in both directions towards L’Enfant Plaza, Gallery Place and Metro Center.

The rules are simple: wear clean and appropriate underwear (this is advertised as a family-friendly event), bring a pair of pants for later, and act like you are, in fact, wearing pants. The Facebook page says that Transit Police is aware of the stunt, but asks participants to abide by their direction if they’re asked to put their pants back on.

And despite the freezing temperatures, the stunt will still go on. Temperature highs on Sunday are expected to be 20-25 degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily, there will be a (pants optional) after-party at The Front Page in Dupont at 5 p.m.

The annual event was started by Improv Everywhere in New York City. It has since spread to several cities across the world, including D.C.

