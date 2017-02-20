NMAAHC reaches 1 million visitors

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: The soon-to-be-opened Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen Sept. 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. The museum was established by Act of Congress in 2003. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Wow! The National Museum of African American History and Culture reached one million visitors last week. The museum opened on Sept. 24, 2016.

The length of time people are staying to check out the museum is unparalleled. Guest stay an average of six hours or more on the weekends compared to 75 minutes to two hours for most museums.

“The opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture was a 13-year journey to foster a broader understanding of the black experience in a national and international context,” said Lonnie Bunch, the museum’s founding director. “It has truly become a place of healing, reconciliation, and celebration where people can embrace—not only African American history and culture, but—how that layered history has shaped America’s identity.”

This month, along with high visitation numbers, the museum’s restaurant, Sweet Home Café, was named one of 20 semifinalists nominated for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards in the category of Best New Restaurant.

