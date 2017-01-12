New #Pizzagate arrest involving second DC restaurant

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There are charges against a new suspect in the so-called Pizzagate case.

The fake news story led some people to believe some Democrats were running a child sex ring out of Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Northwest, D.C.

A Louisiana man is now facing charges for threats against another pizza restaurant not far from Comet.

According to court documents, Yusif Jones called Besta Pizza on Dec. 7, just three days after the shooting and arrest at Comet.

He reportedly said, “I'm coming there to finish what the other guy didn't. I'm coming there to save the kids, and then I'm going to shoot you and everyone in the place."

He never showed up, and now one was hurt.

The Shrevesport man is behind bars in Louisiana pending a court hearing next week.

