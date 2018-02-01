WUSA
New interactive, 3D display goes public at NMAAHC

Black history month begins at the intersection of high-tech and history.

John Henry, WUSA 11:26 PM. EST February 01, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tourists will see a new high-tech display the next time they visit the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

The Smithsonian partnered with Google to create an interactive 3D installation that will give visitors the chance to see rare artifacts that are not on display.

The museum scans artifacts from its storage facility which it ultimately feeds into the display. Users can they rotate the 3D artifact on screen with the use of their finger on a tablet monitor.

The installation also provides more information through text shown on the screen.

"All of this is really a new opportunity for us to test the new directions of museums," said NMAAHC Founding Director Lonnie Bunch.

The display opened to the public Friday. Bunch said the museum would like to scan hundreds of artifacts for display in the future.

