Neighbors concerned after 'Mom's' murder goes unsolved

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's been one week since Vivian Marrow, a beloved neighborhood ‘mom’ was gunned down in Southeast, D.C. Now concern is growing among neighbors about their safety and empty promises.

D.C. Police are still looking for the man who shot and killed the 68-year-old wheelchair-bound grandmother.

Neighbors who live on Elvans Road in Southeast said they don't see the police presence that was promised to them. Vivian’s son, William Marrow, added that he hasn't seen the financial assistance Councilmember Trayon White promised.

Vivian Marrow was gunned down on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as she was heading to the store.

"It's not like she fell asleep and passed away in her sleep," explained Marrow. "Somebody out there murdered her in cold blood. If [District leaders] say they are going to help me and my family... I understand you giving me condolences, I appreciate that, but when it comes down to sending my mom home she needs a decent burial because she was a decent person."

Marrow said not much has changed since his mother's murder and he has two problems.

First, he said there is not enough police one week later.

Secondly, the police camera isn’t working.

Sources said the camera on Suitland and Elvans Roads was not recording last Monday morning when Marrow was killed. The surveillance video police released last week came from one of the 22 security cameras at the complex.

"For the first seven days there was a lot of police here then they started tapering off," said one resident who wanted to remain anonymous. "They had an empty police van for a couple of days and now they're gone just as I knew they would be. I'm scared because it's just a matter of time before someone else gets hurt. There are a lot of children here and hopefully next time it won't be a child."

As for Marrow, he said, "[City leaders] owe my mom. She lived in D.C. Public Housing."

WUSA9 has learned while they're not obligated, the Mayor's office will take care of the balance of Marrow's funeral costs. The Office of Victims Services has already contributed $6,000. The Mayor spokesperson said this has "struck a nerve for the Mayor and we will do what it takes to make sure this family gets through this tragedy."

As far as the police presence, Commander Regis Bryant of 7D said investigators are close to solving this case and have had to change tactics with some undercover operations to develop those leads.

Police are checking with a technician to see if the police camera was recording during the murder, but it is now working.

