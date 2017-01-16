Neighborhood ‘mom' killed, police search for suspect

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An elderly woman was killed Monday morning after a shooting in the Southeast D.C., family members told WUSA9.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman shot. Both were transferred to the hospital.

BREAKING: the family of Vivian marrow tells me she has passed away, after being shot in se DC. Neighborhood kids called her mom @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HFDfm3aOyx — Janice Park (@JaniceparkNews) January 16, 2017

Family members identified the female victim as Vivian Marrow and said she died from her injuries. The said she was on her way to the store in her wheelchair when she was shot by a stray bullet.

According to her family, she babysat kids for 30 years and kids called her mom around the neighborhood. The also said Marrow had the nickname “candy woman” because she gave kids candy and ice cream.

Police still looking for at least one suspect.

