'I am fine', NC senator says after collapse during race in DC

WASHINGTON (AP/WUSA9) - Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

DC Fire reports that one of the runners became fatigued and was feeling faint. They do not believe CPR was performed.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

An additional person went down during the race, according to Race Director.

People including Ted Cruz are sending prayers and thoughts to the Senator.

Hope you'll join Heidi and me in lifting up @ThomTillis in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/lA5XcLrSOy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press