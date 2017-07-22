NBC4 Washington anchor Jim Vance dies

(Photo: NBC4 biography)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Jim Vance, a longtime NBC4 Washington anchor, died Saturday morning.

In May, the 75-year-old told his colleagues that he was being treated for cancer.

He has been with the station since 1969.

According to his biography on NBC4, he started as a General Assignment reporter then moved to the anchor desk in 1972. He anchored News4 at 11 for more than 40 years.

He has several awards and honors including 17 Emmy awards.

"Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man," said Jackie Bradford, the president and general manager of NBC4.

To see the full statement from Bradford, click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV