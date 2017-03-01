National Cherry Blossom Festival two weeks away

Cherry Blossoms (Photo: Arielle Buchmann, WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - Lantern walks, ranger talks, tours around the Tidal Basin and more. It’s that time of year again and the 2017 National Cherry Blossom Festival is just two weeks away.

The annual festival hosted by the National Park Service will have events from March 15 – April 2 and are free for all. Peak bloom for the cherry blossoms is expected March 14 – March 17.

Cherry blossom ranger talks will happen all day long at the Jefferson Memorial and The FDR Memorial at varying times.

The fun really gets going on the weekend though.

Bring your flashlight for an evening stroll beneath the blossoms with a ranger-led lantern walk. The 1.8 mile, two-hour walks start at 8 p.m. on March 17.

If night-blooms aren’t for you, there are also running and bike tours with a ranger. The run is available at 9 a.m. and the bike ride is available at 1 p.m. on Saturdays for the duration of the festival.

For something a little less active try the bird walk or the pups n petals walk, where participants can bring leashed pets for a look at the blossoms. Don’t forget to bring water and waste bags!

View the full schedule of events for cherry blossom season here.

Because of limited parking, the NPS recommends all visitors to take the Metro or bike to the festival. The closest Metro stop is the Smithsonian, but L’Enfant, Metro Center and Federal Triangle are also within walking distance. There are nine Capital Bikeshare stations available nearby.

Visitor information will be available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day at the Tidal Basin Welcome Area.

