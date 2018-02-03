NAACP demands GW make changes after racially insensitive photo posted

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Three Alpha Phi sorority members were suspended from their George Washington University chapter for a racial offensive photo. Some say that is not enough. GW's NAACP chapter has called for the administration to focus more on diversity and racial issues. They also have a list of requests.

This is all in response to a photo that was posted on Snapchat earlier this week. It shows an apparent white female student holding up a peeled banana with the caption "Izzy: 'I'm 1/16 black.'"

"When I saw the banana it was this feeling of 'here we go again,'" explained GW's NAACP chapter president, Abiola Agoro.

Agoor said she thinks the main issue is black people historically being referred to as animals.

GW launched an investigation Thursday.

In a town hall Thursday night The Provost Forrest Maltzman said this incident "truthfully didn't surprise him."

Indeed there are growing concerns about racial incidents on college campuses across the country.

Last May on American University's campus, there was the incident where bananas were being hung from nooses -- with the letters of a historically a black sorority etched on the side. Not to mention the viral video that came out just two weeks ago where a University of Alabama student is repeatedly using the n-word.

In that case, the student was expelled. That incident also involved an Alpha Phi member.

Saturday a GW spokesperson sent a statement saying University administrators will continue working with the NAACP and others on campus about race, diversity.

Alpha Phi also released a statement Friday on Facebook. The post said, "We recognize that there are issues within our organization relating to our privilege and lack of diversity, and we are committed to listening to the voices of those who have been harmed by the actions of those individuals and by our actions as a chapter."

