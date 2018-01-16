Murder of grandmother in wheelchair remains unsolved 1 year later

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2017. 10:15 in the morning. If any murder would've made people angry enough to speak up, this should have been it.

Vivian Marrow, an innocent grandmother of 11 bound to a wheelchair heading to the market, was shot in the head.

“I believe he's still out here from heart to heart," said William Marrow of the man who took his mother's life.

On the somber anniversary of the unsolved murder, WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves spoke to the 68-year-old’s two sons, William and Randolph, outside Randolph’s apartment where he stores his mother’s wheelchair.

William rode his mother’s electronic wheelchair hours after she was murdered in it.

“I had to ride this joint when it was bloody from her house to my house," he said. "I was thinking the whole time, ‘What could she have been thinking when they were doing what they were doing? Like get out the way?'”



Police released grainy surveillance video of the shooting. The closed circuit police camera closest to the scene was hacked in a ransomware attack and was not rolling during the crime.

The video shows Vivian Marrow in the way of the intended target. The young man was shot several times himself and ran into the housing complex. The suspect started to chase him, but did a double take and saw grandma slumped over in her chair.

He ran away.

“In street law that's an accident, that's an accident,” said William. “I don't accept it, but he didn't go and say, 'I'ma (sic) shoot Ms. Vivian today.'”

But according to the surveillance footage, it looked like the suspect didn’t care who was in the way.

“He didn’t care, but the person he was chasing – he should care because my mom know him because it could have been him. If my mom wasn't there, it was going to be him, even though he was running or not the boy was trying to finish him."

Acting Captain Anthony Haythe is the head of the homicide division at the Metropolitan Police Department. WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves asked him if the surviving victim was cooperating with investigators.

“Well, we’ve conducted numerous interviews, but that’s just a topic I can't get into whether he has been interviewed or not.”

The department has offered a reward and has an anonymous tip line people can call. But so far, neither has helped bring forward information that can lead to an arrest.

When asked whether the department needs to change its tactics, Captain Haythe said he's "confident" that what they're doing so far is working.

“We believe the methods we use in the homicide branch are successful in closing cases. Last year we were able to close at least 71 percent of our murders, which is above the national average. Some investigations, again, are not as fast moving as others, and it’s frustrating to the family and of course it’s frustrating to the detectives," Captain Haythe said. “I just think if we keep appealing to the public, going to that neighborhood to pass out flyers and interviewing and re-interviewing individuals from that neighborhood we will get to that point."



“I'm frustrated with MPD for not closing this case by now, at least getting more leads,” said William Marrow. “There's a lot of people in there right now who are victimized, but they're just standing there because they're scared they got to live there. Police will be mad at me but they’re dropping the ball. If they bang out that neighborhood and Wellington Park up there everyday something will come. There’s too many guns, too many other things going on in there for you not to make some other arrest to find out what’s going on with this one.”



Now, one year later, they're hoping someone will finally have the courage to speak up because even at its worst, when an innocent wheelchair-bound grandmother is killed, the Marrows and Captain Haythe still believe.

“You see the worst of D.C. sometimes,” said Gonçalves.

“Correct,” replied Captain Haythe. “But I still love D.C.”



Vivian Marrow’s apartment remains boarded up.

They are still offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. You can text anonymous tips to 50-411. Captain Haythe said if someone is still afraid police can offer witness protection.

