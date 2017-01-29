More protests in the District following executive order

(Photo: WUSA9's John Henry) (Photo: John Henry)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Another round of protests happened in the District Sunday following President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order.



The biggest in the DMV occurred near the White House early Sunday afternoon. Thousands of people walked from the Lafayette Park to Capitol Hill to express their beliefs.



One of the protesters was Fatima Elsadig. She is a Sudanese-American who was born in Sudan. Sudan is also one of the countries banned for travel under the executive order.

RELATED: More emotional arrivals, protests at Dullest Int'l Airport



She said she is concerned her parents, who still live in Sudan, will not be able to visit her.



“I’ve never seen the government attacking people [like this],” Elsadig said.



Protesters also returned to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia. They cheered as detainees, held by customs, were released throughout the day.

RELATED: Massive crowds gather at the White House



Zarwan Waqar, 24, of Springfield, Virginia traveled into Dulles from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is not included under the travel ban, but Waqar told WUSA9 many people on his flight were scared they would not be allowed in the US.



"Going through customs was a very emotional process for a lot of them,” he said.



Waqar was welcomed by many protesters to support him and his fellow passengers when they got off the plane.



“It was overwhelming,” he said.

(© 2017 WUSA)