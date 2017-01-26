More marches in Washington

Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - With the huge Women's March behind us and the March for Life upon us, some are wondering what other marches are in D.C.’s future.

There are many marches in the early planning stages – the Immigrants March, the Tax Day March, the National Pride March – all scheduled to take place on or near the National Mall.

One march organizer said he was inspired by the Women’s March.

“Started organizing yesterday, we have 10,000 people who have said that they've RSVP’d to show up,” said march organizer Erick Sanchez. “And I think we have over 60,000 that are interested.”

Sanchez applied for and received his permit for the Immigrants March on the National Mall scheduled for May 6.

“We are a nation of immigrants, we come here, we live here, we raise families here,” Sanchez said. “We vote at our voices can't be ignored for the base that came to support him.”

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, said they're just getting started with planning the National Pride March for June 11, the Sunday of Pride Weekend.

“We do feel that we need to not just celebrate, but we also need to stand up and share our voice,” Bos said.

The hope is that it will be as large as ones in the past, like in 2009. He said right now they're looking for a diverse group of leaders.

Perhaps the most visually attention getting march is scheduled for September 16. It's called the Juggalos March. Juggalos are followers of the band “Insane Clown Posse and according to their website, they are marching to protest the FBI classifying them as a gang.

The juggalos have submitted an application for a permit from NPS. The first march coming up that could be big is the Tax Day March on April 15, when they will protest President Donald Trump not releasing his tax returns.

