WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a 15-year-old missing girl from Southeast, D.C., who was last seen on Friday.

Kyra Collins was last seen in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Metropolitan police said.

She is described as a black female with a light complexion. Collins is between 5'7" and 5'8" tall. She weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair. Collins was last seen wearing a grayish shirt, brown pants, black shoes and black glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kyra Collins is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

