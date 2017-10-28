MISSING: 13-year-old girl from DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C.

Shania Howard, 13, was last seen in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglas Place in Southeast, D.C. on Friday, Metropolitan police stated.

Howard is described as a black female with a medium complexion, standing 5'3" tall and 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and dark blue jeans, Metropolitan police said.

