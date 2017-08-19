MISSING: Police need help finding a 16-year-old girl from SE

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help finding 16-year-old Sema’j Chase.

Chase was last seen on August 18th on the 200 block of 37th Street, SE. She was reported missing on August 19th. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a black mini backpack.

Police said Chase is an African American female with a dark complexion, black eyes, and black hair. She stands at 5'4 and weighs 207 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sema’j Chase is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

